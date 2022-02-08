Virginia Shehee Most Influential Woman Award returning in 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman event is returning to Shreveport on March 3.

The event will be held at East Ridge Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nominations for the award can be submitted online here. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 10. The event is sponsored by The Shreveport Times and Red River Bank; it honors women who have made a significant impact on the community using their time, resources, and knowledge.

Credentials for recipients include women who have shown commitment to philanthropy by helping children, the elderly, people in need, the arts, business development, education, or other charitable acts through volunteer positions.

New in 2022 is the Most Influential Young Woman Award, which will be given to a female junior or senior in high school who shows poise, leadership skills, and determination as demonstrated through acts of philanthropy for her fellow students and/or the community. Nominations for this award will also be accepted through Feb. 10.

Those interested in attending can buy tickets for $75 each. Table sponsorships are $1,000, which includes eight tickets, recognition in the program, and a flower arrangement made by Holy Angels residents. Tickets and tables are available for purchase here.

