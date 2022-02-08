Getting Answers
UPDATE: Ferriday man arrested in connection to fire at motel in Vidalia

The captured video is from a witness: Andy Moon.
By Matthew Segura and Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST
UPDATE

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Vidalia police made an arrest in connection to a huge fire that broke out Monday around 3 p.m. at the Budget Inn.

Three fire department agencies were called to battle the flames: Vidalia, Concordia, and Natchez.

According to Chief Joey Merrill of the Vidalia Police Department, 20 rooms were evacuated and no one was hurt. Merrill also believes that the building is a total loss.

Authorities say the building had no firewalls, which caused the fire to spread quickly. KNOE 8 News confirmed the “person of interest” involved in starting the fire.

Chief Merrill tells KNOE that Edwin Miester, Jr., 51, of Ferriday, was an occupant of the motel and was charged with aggravated arson.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and Merrill says crews will remain at the scene to watch for hot spots.

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Firefighters are battling a blaze at a business in Concordia Parish, according to multiple reports.

It’s happening at The Budget Inn in Vidalia, according to local newspapers and witnesses on the scene.

Multiple agencies are on the scene.

Drone video, sent in by Andy Moon, shows the fire consuming the building. Google satellite images confirm the location shown in the video.

A “person of interest” has been arrested in connection with the fire.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Drone video shows Budget Inn on fire in Vidalia, La.
Drone video shows Budget Inn on fire in Vidalia, La.(Source: Andy Moon)

