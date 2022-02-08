Sunshine is here to stay this week

(KSLA) - Through the next several days, the sunshine will stick around with no chance of rain. These dry conditions will be perfect to get outdoor work done, but will also worsen the drought conditions.

This evening will be very quiet. The sky will be clear minus only a couple very small clouds. There will not be any rain so ruin any plans. Temperatures will be a little chilly. However, it will not be as cold as the last few days. Temperatures will be cooling down to the 40s, so you may still need a jacket.

Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no rain. Temperatures will be cold, yes, not not as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. If you are going out late tonight or heading out early in the morning, you will still need a jacket or coat.

Wednesday is going to be another beautiful day! There will be a few small passing clouds at times, but nothing to block the sun completely. It will also be dry with no rain. Temperatures will be starting off chilly, but will warm up nicely. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Side note, Wednesday is also National Pizza Day! I think I just made your dinner plans.

Thursday is National Umbrella Day! Although, you will not need it unless you want to shield yourself from the sunshine. There will not be any rain once again. I think some areas on the northern side of the ArkLaTex could see a few more clouds, but still sunshine mixing in too. Temperatures will be even warmer, getting up to the lower 70s.

Friday will, guess what, be sunny again! There will not be anything to worry about as you are planning your day. This is good weather to get any outdoor chores done around the house. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid 70s in the afternoon, so you could go with no jacket and a t-shirt!

Saturday is when our next weather maker will arrive. It’s a weak cold front that will not bring too much of an impact. There is only a 20% chance of rain for the day, but many of you will stay dry. Temperatures will be a little cooler though. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

By Sunday, we will go back to sunny and dry weather. Realistically, you have both Saturday and Sunday to enjoy outside, but Sunday will be the prettier of the two. Sunday will also be a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid 50s. You may need a jacket again, even in the afternoon.

Valentine’s Day falls on Monday this year. So, don’t go having the Monday blues, because he weather will be too nice to stay cooped up inside. The sun will be out shining with no chance of rain and Temperatures warming up to the lower 60s. If you are planning anything romantic, you can get creative if you’d like by not having to worry about rain crushing anyone’s heart!

Have a great rest of the week!

