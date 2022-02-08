Getting Answers
Sports betting companies gear up for Super Bowl weekend

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)(KY3)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sports betting has hit the ground running in Louisiana. Now that people can do it from their fingertips, gaming companies are only expecting revenue and interest to grow.

During the first weekend of mobile sports betting, Louisiana surpassed New York. Companies like Caesars Sportsbook are gearing up for another busy weekend for the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl is also our Super Bowl; it’s a massive event...it culminates a really significant season for us,” Ken Fuchs, the head of sports for Caesars Digital, said.

He said there’s something for everyone.

“You can come in and bet on everything from the coin toss to...what will the first touchdown be,” Fuchs said.

According to a Geocomply news release, La.’s per capita making sports wagers (3.6%) was bigger than New York’s (3.3%) during the first 36 hours.

“It all starts with the passion that the sports fan and sports betters have,” Fuchs said.

Fuchs also cited the Saints, Pelicans, and stand-out players like Joe Burrow.

“It really couldn’t have been a better weekend for sports in the state,” he said.

Since sports betting started in the state, more than $67.1 million in wagers have been written.

