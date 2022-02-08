Shreveport nursing home asking for Valentine’s Day cards for its residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A nursing home in Shreveport is looking to make this Valentine’s Day extra sweet for its residents.

Bradford Nursing & Rehabilitation posted on Facebook Monday, Feb. 7 asking people to send Valentine’s Day cards to its residents so they can “feel every ounce of love they possible can feel.”

Anyone who wants to send a card to a resident can mail one here:

3050 Baird Rd.

Shreveport, LA 71118

