Shreveport nursing home asking for Valentine’s Day cards for its residents
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A nursing home in Shreveport is looking to make this Valentine’s Day extra sweet for its residents.
Bradford Nursing & Rehabilitation posted on Facebook Monday, Feb. 7 asking people to send Valentine’s Day cards to its residents so they can “feel every ounce of love they possible can feel.”
Anyone who wants to send a card to a resident can mail one here:
- 3050 Baird Rd.
- Shreveport, LA 71118
