Shreveport nursing home asking for Valentine’s Day cards for its residents

Valentine's Day is Feb. 14.
Valentine's Day is Feb. 14.(Pexels)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A nursing home in Shreveport is looking to make this Valentine’s Day extra sweet for its residents.

Bradford Nursing & Rehabilitation posted on Facebook Monday, Feb. 7 asking people to send Valentine’s Day cards to its residents so they can “feel every ounce of love they possible can feel.”

Valentines Day is almost here and we want our residents to feel every ounce of love they can possibly feel. As we we...

Posted by The Bradford Nursing & Rehabilitation - PMG on Monday, February 7, 2022

Anyone who wants to send a card to a resident can mail one here:

  • 3050 Baird Rd.
  • Shreveport, LA 71118

