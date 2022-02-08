Shreveport non-profit bringing in legendary coach Lou Holtz for fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport non-profit dedicated to helping women receive prenatal care at no-charge is reeling in a major name in college football for its annual fundraiser.

Mary’s House, located on Margaret Place just across the street from Ochsner-LSU Health’s St. Mary Medical Center, is bringing in legendary college coach and broadcaster, Lou Holtz.

Holtz’s monumental career in coaching has taken him from the College of William and Mary to the New York Jets to the University of Notre Dame, with plenty of stops in between. He was also an analyst for CBS Sports and ESPN.

Holtz was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The fundraiser is called Fête for Life and is taking place Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Bossier Civic Center (620 Benton Rd., Bossier City). General admission tickets for the event are $50 each.

Mary’s House has helped thousands of women across the Shreveport-Bossier area access prenatal resources, such as free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and assistance being connected with a local physician to care for them through their pregnancy.

