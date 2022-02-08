Shreveport lawyer to announce candidacy for mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport attorney Tom Arceneaux is set to announce his campaign for Shreveport mayor on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Arceneaux served on the Shreveport City Council from 1982 to 1990. He served as chairman, vice chairman and Audit and Finance Committee chairman. He also served on task forces for small business, public safety and charter amendments.

“As Mayor, I will work with the Shreveport Police Department to put more police officers on patrol, particularly in high crime neighborhoods. I will help SPD to develop a more hands-on relationship with people in high crime neighborhoods, while restoring appreciation for our first responders,” he said in a news release.

Arceneaux says he believes blighted neighborhoods go hand-in-hand with crime. He says he plans to clean up the city in an effort to reduce people moving out of Shreveport.

“Blighted neighborhoods are breeding grounds for crime. As Mayor, I will bring greater focus and resources to bear to eliminate and prevent blight, clean up our city’s streets and neighborhoods, and restore its beauty. These and other efforts can reduce flight from inner city neighborhoods to neighborhoods outside of Shreveport,” he said.

Arceneaux was an honors graduate of Captain Shreve High School, LSU and the LSU Law Center. He has held various leadership positions in the community with the Rotary Club of Shreveport, Highland Restoration Association, the Shreveport Bar Association and the Shreveport-Bossier Mayors Prayer Breakfast.

