Second suspect arrested in killing of 12-year-old; records show he also was freed after Orleans DA’s office failed to institute charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a second man in connection with the Jan. 3 murder of 12-year-old Derrick Cash, and court records show he was freed from custody last year when the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office failed to institute charges on 10 alleged crimes for which he had been booked by the NOPD.

Records show Tyree Conerly, 19, was booked Monday evening (Feb. 7) with second-degree murder, and the NOPD confirmed the arrest is in connection to the killing of Cash. The preteen died from multiple gunshot wounds after driving a stolen vehicle into the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard in what became the city’s first homicide of 2022.

New Orleans police filed court documents on Monday also booking accused Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris with the second-degree murder of Cash. Homicide detectives wrote in a sworn affidavit that Harris confessed to murdering Cash after being confronted with evidence found in his cellphone, which police said Harris fumbled and lost during another carjacking attempt on Jan. 18.

Court records show Conerly, Harris’ accused accomplice in the child’s murder, was booked by the NOPD last February with 10 different alleged crimes in three separate cases. But Conerly was released from custody and all bond obligations on nine of the counts when DA Jason Williams’ office failed to institute charges in the five months before the counts’ Article 701 deadline.

The DA’s office is on record refusing to prosecute Conerly’s final pending case -- an alleged purse snatching -- last Aug. 26.

Conerly was booked last Feb. 14 with illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen things and illegal possession of a stolen auto. Court records show his release on those counts was ordered July 14 and his bond obligations expired under Article 701.

He was booked with the purse snatching while jailed on Feb. 15. Court records show prosecution of that case was refused by the DA’s office on Aug. 26.

And Conerly was booked Feb. 16 with six counts of simple burglary. His release from custody and bond obligations for all those counts was ordered July 16, after Orleans Parish prosecutors again failed to institute charges before the Article 701 date five months after arrest.

