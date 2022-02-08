Second dog park could be coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Shreveport City Council is set to vote on a plan that includes bringing a dog park to a community park.

There’s a new addition underway at the Southern Hills community park: a new dog park. This would be Shreveport’s second dog park, with the first being located on Clyde Fant Parkway.

”That would be great as long as they keep the dogs separated, the big from the small. Well not in this area because it’s too close to the residents’ houses and I said ‘no’ unless it was way out somewhere, it would be fine,” said one resident at the park.

The park will be located near the swimming pool at the Southern Hills community park. Several different groups will fund the project.

