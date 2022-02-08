Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Second dog park could be coming to Shreveport

Southern Hills community park
Southern Hills community park(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Shreveport City Council is set to vote on a plan that includes bringing a dog park to a community park.

There’s a new addition underway at the Southern Hills community park: a new dog park. This would be Shreveport’s second dog park, with the first being located on Clyde Fant Parkway.

”That would be great as long as they keep the dogs separated, the big from the small. Well not in this area because it’s too close to the residents’ houses and I said ‘no’ unless it was way out somewhere, it would be fine,” said one resident at the park.

The park will be located near the swimming pool at the Southern Hills community park. Several different groups will fund the project.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many companies in Shreveport, La. are hiring.
Highest-paying jobs in Shreveport that don’t require a college degree
Shreveport police responded to a deadly shooting on Haywood Place on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Coroner IDs man shot dead on Haywood Place
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
Maliyani Hernandez, DOB: 9/19/2006, was last seen Dec. 23, 2021.
SPD searching for teen girl last seen in December
Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park

Latest News

Yokem Connection - Mary's House
Yokem Connection - Mary's House
Texarkana College is hosting a Black business leaders panel discussion for Black History Month.
‘Reflect, Connect, and Thrive’: Texarkana College hosting panel discussion with Black business leaders
Dr. Marcus Jones
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dr. Marcus Jones, first African American president of NSU
Chief Wayne Smith discusses why auxiliary officer program is critical to community
Chief Wayne Smith discusses why auxiliary officer program is critical to community