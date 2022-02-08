Getting Answers
Piggy Smalls captured at Rose Rudman Park

Potbelly Pig captured
Potbelly Pig captured((Source: KLTV))
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’ve been out and about anywhere near Rose Rudman Park in Tyler the last couple of months then you have probably seen a black pot-bellied pig, that has been named Piggy Smalls by the community.

Well, the notorious P.I.G.’s days of freedom and danger from traffic are over. He was caught this past weekend and has moved into his new home.

The pig was taken to the Piggie Sanctuary at the Heavens Gate Farm outside of Tyler.

