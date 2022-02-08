Getting Answers
Minden, Webster officials looking for escaped inmate

Christopher Jackson, 23
Christopher Jackson, 23(Minden Police Association)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden Police Department and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for an escaped inmate.

Officials say the inmate fled from a work release site near Main Sylvan streets around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. His name is Christopher Jackson, 23. He’s 6′ 3″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. Officials say he has connections to the Houston area and could be headed that way.

Anyone with information should call 318-377-1515 or 318-377-1212. The public is warned to not approach this individual if seen.

