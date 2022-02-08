It’s Election Day in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Feb. 8 is Election Day in McCurtain County!

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot:

1% sales tax proposition for Idabel. This would fund capital expenditures and pay off debt.

$800,000 bond proposal for a Safe Room/Classroom Building and for general construction, equipment, repairs and remodeling for Denison Public Schools

Open seat on Eagletown’s Board of Education. Candidates include Heather Trevino, April Joiner and Ray Short

Proposition 1: $110,000 bond proposal for general construction, equipment, repairs and remodeling for Eagletown Independent School District

Proposition 2: $80,000 bond proposal for transportation equipment for Eagletown Independent School District