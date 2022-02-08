Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

It’s Election Day in McCurtain County

(Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)
By Daffney Dawson and Sean Staggs
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Feb. 8 is Election Day in McCurtain County!

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot:

  • 1% sales tax proposition for Idabel. This would fund capital expenditures and pay off debt.
  • $800,000 bond proposal for a Safe Room/Classroom Building and for general construction, equipment, repairs and remodeling for Denison Public Schools
  • Open seat on Eagletown’s Board of Education. Candidates include Heather Trevino, April Joiner and Ray Short
  • Proposition 1: $110,000 bond proposal for general construction, equipment, repairs and remodeling for Eagletown Independent School District
  • Proposition 2: $80,000 bond proposal for transportation equipment for Eagletown Independent School District
  • $285,000 bond proposal for transportation equipment for Smithville Independent School District

Polls close at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Feb. 8 is Election Day in McCurtain County

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many companies in Shreveport, La. are hiring.
Highest-paying jobs in Shreveport that don’t require a college degree
Shreveport police responded to a deadly shooting on Haywood Place on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Coroner IDs man shot dead on Haywood Place
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
Maliyani Hernandez, DOB: 9/19/2006, was last seen Dec. 23, 2021.
SPD searching for teen girl last seen in December

Latest News

Southern Hills community park
Shreveport council endorses dog park planned for Southern Hills
MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson stands 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds and was driving a white...
Woman goes missing in McCurtain County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Sports betting companies gear up for Super Bowl weekend
Tom Arceneaux
Shreveport lawyer to announce candidacy for mayor