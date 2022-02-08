It’s Election Day in McCurtain County
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Feb. 8 is Election Day in McCurtain County!
Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot:
- 1% sales tax proposition for Idabel. This would fund capital expenditures and pay off debt.
- $800,000 bond proposal for a Safe Room/Classroom Building and for general construction, equipment, repairs and remodeling for Denison Public Schools
- Open seat on Eagletown’s Board of Education. Candidates include Heather Trevino, April Joiner and Ray Short
- Proposition 1: $110,000 bond proposal for general construction, equipment, repairs and remodeling for Eagletown Independent School District
- Proposition 2: $80,000 bond proposal for transportation equipment for Eagletown Independent School District
- $285,000 bond proposal for transportation equipment for Smithville Independent School District
Polls close at 7 p.m.
