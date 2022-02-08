Getting Answers
Harrison Co. deputy rescues 18-year-old cat from house fire

A deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office rescued an elderly cat from a house fire.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - In Harrison County, a deputy with the sheriff’s office completed a daring rescue while responding to a house fire Sunday night (Feb. 6).

There was heavy smoke inside the house, and while the homeowner managed to get out, her 18-year-old cat was still inside. The deputy went into the home and found the cat, bringing it outside to safety.

“This is just one example of the many different calls our deputies respond to daily. Although this family did have damage to their home, no one was injured, including their pets,” said Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher.

