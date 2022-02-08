Great weather rest of the work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a chilly start to the week Monday morning temperatures were able to rebound nicely during the afternoon hours, and we are expecting more of the same for your Tuesday. Temperatures this afternoon will be moving up into the 60s with even warmer weather on the way for the ArkLaTex later in the week. Sunshine will dominate the region through the rest of the week with highs that will be moving into the 70s potentially for both Thursday and Friday. Our next cold front will move through the region on Saturday with the potential of some showers in the afternoon along with some cooler temperatures. But already by next Monday highs will be moving up once again for the region.

We are tracking rising temperatures Tuesday for the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need the coat once again as temperatures are down around the freezing mark this morning. But like Monday ample sunshine will help our temperatures quickly move up during the morning hours with highs likely moving into the low 60s this afternoon along with light winds.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking temperatures that will only be moving in one direction: up. Highs by Thursday should be in the low 70s with mid-70s looking more possible by Friday as until the cold front arrives Saturday there is really nothing to stop our rising temperatures. Really the only time we could see some cloud cover, let alone rain, will come on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we are tracking some changes on the way for the region. We are tracking a cold front that will be sweeping down in the planes Saturday morning and afternoon that will bring a shot of cooler weather as well as some scattered showers possible. Right now though, the wet weather does not look particularly widespread or intense, so still no major drought relief is on the horizon. High temperatures will be cooler with mid-50s likely, but already by Monday highs should rebound back up into the 60s.

So as we go through this bone dry week, make sure you get outside and enjoy the weather! Have a great Tuesday!

