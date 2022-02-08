DeQuincy firefighter laid to rest

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Friends and family are mourning the tragic loss of a fire chief’s son. Twenty-year-old Logan Copeland died in a car accident last week.

Family and friends said Copeland touched a lot of lives in a short amount of time.

“There will never be anybody like Logan Copeland ever again on this planet,” Logan’s brother-in-law Connor Hatten said.

Logan Copeland: a friend, a son, a brother.

His sister and brother-in-law Lauryn and Connor Hatten said he always lived his life to the fullest.

“And I’m so happy to have spent, you know, 20 years of his life with him,” Lauryn said.

There was barely an empty seat in the church Sunday evening as friends and family gathered to honor and remember Logan’s life.

“We’re all devastated, but it’s really hard to be sad right now with how many people are here to celebrate his life and what legacy he’s left behind,” Lauryn said. “You’re almost overwhelmed with inspiration versus sadness.”

Copeland was a junior at McNeese and was driving to school Thursday morning when he was involved in a fatal car accident.

Among many things, he was a musician at his church and a member of the Dequincy Fire Department alongside his father, Chief Johnny Copeland.

Dequincy Fire Captain Kyle Rainwater said Logan will be truly missed at the fire station.

“He was definitely a light at the station,” Rainwater said. “Every time we got together to do anything, we always would hope that Logan would be coming.”

As hundreds gathered at the First United Pentecostal Church in Dequincy, Ward 6 Fire Chief Todd Parker said other local first responders played a vital role in allowing family and friends to mourn.

“Just a few phone calls and we have firefighters at our station, ready to respond to emergencies, while we help this family mourn the loss of their loved one,” Parker said.

Friends like Austin Nichols described Logan as a leader and public servant who was full of energy, humor and personality.

“Never a dull moment with him,” Nichols said. “He always knew how to brighten up a day, crack up jokes at the right moment. Just one of the best people you could ever meet and have in your life.”

His pastor said his immense faith shined through his life.

“He was just an amazing man,” Logan’s pastor said. “We love you, Logan, you’re gonna be greatly missed.”

The crash happened early Thursday morning on Highway 27.

Copeland died of his injuries on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.