City council refuses to return liquor license to store with record of violence

Shreveport City Council
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council sent a strong message to a convenience store in the MLK neighborhood Monday night (Feb. 7). The council voted against the Rite Way liquor store, keeping the store from getting its liquor license back.

The vote comes after the store was the scene of a couple of deadly shootings and numerous other police calls over the past few years. Back in September of 2020, the council revoked Rite Way’s license. Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said she believes Monday’s vote reflects the voice of the MLK community.

“Because within a community, all a residents have is their voice, and when this liquor store shut down initially, this was community driven. It was by the residents of that community. When you have two murders and a number of other infractions throughout the City of Shreveport, so you disrespected them,” Taylor said.

It was a unanimous vote of from the council. They feel it’s a step forward in the ongoing fight against violence in that area.

