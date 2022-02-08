BSO looking for missing 15-year-old

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teen.

Mariah Venious, 15, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 7 on the Bossier High School campus. She is reported to have received a hall pass from her teacher to go to the office, but never showed up.

Venious was seen on school surveillance cameras wearing light blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket. She is said to be 5′9 and weighs around 120 pounds.

She has friends in Bossier City and Shreveport, but is believed to be in the Shreveport area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

