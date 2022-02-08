Getting Answers
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: James W. Scarborough

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is highlighting African Americans who have made a significant contribution to the ArkLaTex.

James W. Scarborough is a native of Natchitoches and a 1961 graduate of Central High School. He was drafted to the United States Army in 1965. Once he returned home, he got involved in politics.

In the 1970s, he and three other civil rights activist filed a federal lawsuit against the Natchitoches Parish School Board and won the suit to integrate Natchitoches Parish Public Schools. Soon after came the integration of school administration, school board members, principals, teachers, and support staff.

He was then elected as a police juror in 1975. Scarborough has served on numerous boards and has worked with state and federal lawmakers to better Natchitoches.

