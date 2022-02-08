Getting Answers
Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied a request by the 12 states to pause rules for the federal government’s family planning program while their case is heard. The states were eager to stop implementation before the next round of federal grants starts rolling out in March.

At issue are new rules from President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services that returned the federal family planning program, called Title X, to how it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

