2 arrests made in connection with escape of McCurtain Co. inmates, but they remain at-large

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Two more people have been arrested in connection with four inmates who escaped from jail in Idabel... but the two arrested aren’t the inmates.

The four inmates escaped the McCurtain County Jail; one was subsequently arrested the night of Feb. 5. Now, two more arrests have been made, however, three inmates still remain at large. They are Justin Hughes, 20, Donnie Middlebrooks, 21, and Jerome Rutherford Jr., 23. Captured Saturday night was Kolby Watson, 28.

(Left to right) Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr., Justin Michael Hughes, and Donnie Kale Middlebrooks remain at large. (McCurtain County Sheriffs Office)

McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy says a jailer and contractor’s helper have been arrested in connection with the inmates’ escape. The sheriff says a contractor was performing work on a second floor jail shower, when he believes a helper purposefully left a tool behind to help the four inmates escape through the ceiling of the shower. The names of those arrested have not yet been released.

Sheriff Clardy says the contractor’s helper is Watson’s brother. The jailer is now in the custody of the Choctaw Tribal Police. Multiple agencies continue to investigate and search for the remaining three inmates. Officials say Rutherford has gang connections in Oklahoma City, so leads there are being investigated as well.

Up to a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the three inmates.

