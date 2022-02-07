Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?

What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
What does it take to get people to quit talking to scammers?
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The tempting offer of winning big is what scammers use to get into your head and your bank account. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has ways you can avoid getting scammed.

Here are three signs of a prize scam:

Paying for your prize: If someone tells you to pay a fee for taxes, shipping and handling or processing to get your prize, the BBB says you’re dealing with a scammer. Do not wire money, send cash or pay with gift cards or cryptocurrency. That will make it hard for authorities to track who got your money and you may not be able to get it back.

Paying to win: Sweepstakes are free. The BBB says it is illegal for someone to ask you to pay in order to increase your chance of winning.

Providing your financial info: Never give your bank account or credit card number out to claim a prize or sweepstakes.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's deputies and Choctaw Nation tribal police captured...
3 of 4 McCurtain escapees still at large; 1 caught
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store
Many companies in Shreveport, La. are hiring.
Highest-paying jobs in Shreveport that don’t require a college degree

Latest News

The Shreveport Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Haywood Place on Monday,...
Crews respond to deadly shooting on Haywood Place
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in...
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Galleri cancer detection test can help detect more than 50 types of cancer.
Baton Rouge doctor explains benefits of test detecting 50+ types of cancer