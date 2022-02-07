Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

These apps can help you monitor your children’s social media activity

Social media platforms can provide opportunities for your children to get into trouble
(Gray TV)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — Social media provides increasingly vital avenues to stay in touch, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But those same platforms also can provide opportunities for your children to get into trouble.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis explores apps that can help parents monitor their children’s activity on social media.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's deputies and Choctaw Nation tribal police captured...
3 of 4 McCurtain escapees still at large; 1 caught
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store
Many companies in Shreveport, La. are hiring.
Highest-paying jobs in Shreveport that don’t require a college degree

Latest News

Shreveport police responded to a deadly shooting on Haywood Place on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Coroner IDs man shot dead on Haywood Place
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking
A window inside Breonna Taylor's apartment shows bullet holes that occurred during the no-knock...
Minneapolis death reopens conversations about law officers’ use of no-knock warrants