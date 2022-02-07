These apps can help you monitor your children’s social media activity
Social media platforms can provide opportunities for your children to get into trouble
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) — Social media provides increasingly vital avenues to stay in touch, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But those same platforms also can provide opportunities for your children to get into trouble.
Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis explores apps that can help parents monitor their children’s activity on social media.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.