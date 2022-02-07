Sunny, dry, and warmer this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend even though we had to deal with some very cold morning temperatures. As we kick off a new week we are tracking generally dry and sunny weather all week long. To go along with the sunny weather you can expect your temperatures to slowly rebound throughout the week until we are likely pushing into the low 70s Friday. This weekend we are tracking the potential for a cold front to move through Saturday that could bring a chance of some showers, but nothing very significant, likely making our drought conditions worse. So if you like sunny weather this will be the week for you.

After a chilly start to the week, warmer temperatures are on the way along with sunny weather. (KSLA News 12)

As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need the jacket as we are dealing with some cold temperatures around the region with lows down again in the upper 20s. Thanks to ample sunshine though you can expect your temperatures to quickly rebound much like Sunday. Winds will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 MPH.

The work week will be dominated by sunshine and rising temperatures everyday for the ArkLaTex. By the end of the week many of you will likely be remarking how sunny and beautiful the week has been. On top of the sunny conditions temperatures by Wednesday will be very much on the comfortable side with highs in the mid-60s. As a ridge continues to build over the central part of the country our temperatures will surge into the 70s by the end of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking the potential for a cold front that could knock us back towards reality starting Saturday. Temperatures will fall from the low 70s Friday back down into the 50s Saturday with potentially more cool weather Sunday. We could see some showers Saturday but even that won’t be very widespread with sunshine back on Sunday.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather we have on tap this week! Have a great Monday!

