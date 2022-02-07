Sunny and dry stretch

(KSLA) - Happy Monday everyone! If you have any outdoor work to get done, this is the perfect week to do so as sunny and dry weather continues for the work week and part of the weekend.

Today expect highs in the upper 50s under another day of abundant sunshine. With yesterdays trough, it did shift our winds out of the NNW which will pick up for the late afternoon hours and then calm during the evening.

This evening, the drive home will be very nice and come with no weather issues. Temperatures by dinner time will be in the low 50s with clear skies underway. Expect a quiet and peaceful night as temperatures fall overnight into the upper 20s to low 30s again. Another night of below freezing temperatures.

Tuesday: headed out the door to start the day, grab the jacket with temperatures starting off very chilly, but by the afternoon hours, it’ll warm up fairly nicely. Highs are in the low 60s which is right at our average for this time of year. Again, no chance for rain and plenty of sunny skies.

Overnight Tuesday temperatures should drop into the upper 20s to mainly low 30s.

The rest of the week is much of the same however just slightly warmer each day. Wednesday will be another cold start to the day followed by a sunny day with highs in the mid 60s. Thursday we’re warming into the upper 60s and then by Friday highs will top out in the low 70s! Although Thursday and Friday mornings will be cold, most areas will at least be above freezing.

Our next weather maker moves in on Saturday in the form of a cold front. The good news is, is that this wont be a washout for the weekend. Chances for rain right now are only at 20% so not everyone will see rain. This front will however drop our temperatures back into the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy this wonderful work week and step outside if you can!

