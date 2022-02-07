Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Saints star Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara(Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the victim told officers, from a hospital, that the incident allegedly happened at a nightclub on South Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Police said the victim identified the suspect as Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 6. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He’s facing a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store
Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park
Caddo Parish Commission passes ordinance on Ring doorbell pilot program
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Driver dead in Caddo Parish crash
Ryan Nichols
Federal judge denies pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
Ky'Mario Coleman, 19
Monroe police investigate South 7th St. shooting and robbery
McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's deputies and Choctaw Nation tribal police captured...
3 of 4 McCurtain escapees still at large; 1 caught
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19