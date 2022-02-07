Getting Answers
‘Reflect, Connect, and Thrive’: Texarkana College hosting panel discussion with Black business leaders

Texarkana College is hosting a Black business leaders panel discussion for Black History Month.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana College is hosting a Black business leader panel for Black History Month.

The theme is “Reflect, Connect, and Thrive.” Those interested in participating can join the Zoom panel discussion and listen to some of Texarkana’s prominent community leaders and learn about their journeys to success. The panel discussion is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is required to attend the event.

Panelists include:

  • Christopher Daley
  • LaTonya McElroy
  • Derrick McGary
  • Dr. Charles Fortenberry
  • Dr. Loren Robinson
  • Charkeitha Washington

Participants can submit questions to the panel during registration. Click here to register for the panel.

