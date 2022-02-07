From the moment they first set foot on campus, today's high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students' future careers, it's not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don't require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don't require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn't list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Shreveport that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $46,930

- #211 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,410



National

- Annual mean salary: $48,710

- Employment: 1,797,710

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

--- Danville, IL ($63,230)

--- Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

- Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers' license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#49. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $47,330

- #80 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 350



National

- Annual mean salary: $44,860

- Employment: 188,450

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($64,710)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($60,510)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,920)

- Job description: Schedule and dispatch workers, work crews, equipment, or service vehicles for conveyance of materials, freight, or passengers, or for normal installation, service, or emergency repairs rendered outside the place of business. Duties may include using radio, telephone, or computer to transmit assignments and compiling statistics and reports on work progress.

#48. Construction and building inspectors

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $47,670

- #269 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $66,470

- Employment: 113,770

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

--- Salinas, CA ($98,360)

- Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#47. Automotive body and related repairers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $47,840

- #159 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 230



National

- Annual mean salary: $49,430

- Employment: 137,120

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

--- Midland, TX ($76,760)

--- Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

- Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

#46. Service unit operators, oil and gas

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $48,120

- #30 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 360



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,510

- Employment: 43,840

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fresno, CA ($79,790)

--- Wheeling, WV-OH ($71,350)

--- Tyler, TX ($64,330)

- Job description: Operate equipment to increase oil flow from producing wells or to remove stuck pipe, casing, tools, or other obstructions from drilling wells. Includes fishing-tool technicians.

#45. Machinists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $48,200

- #143 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 370



National

- Annual mean salary: $47,800

- Employment: 360,340

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

--- Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

--- Farmington, NM ($64,190)

- Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#44. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $48,400

- #94 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 830



National

- Annual mean salary: $46,760

- Employment: 620,110

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

- Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#43. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $48,630

- #151 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 350



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,440

- Employment: 105,400

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Wausau, WI ($57,620)

--- Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

--- Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

- Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

#42. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $48,790

- #247 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 320



National

- Annual mean salary: $73,210

- Employment: 219,800

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

--- Boulder, CO ($107,230)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#41. Computer user support specialists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $49,040

- #247 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 350



National

- Annual mean salary: $57,000

- Employment: 634,820

- Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

--- Napa, CA ($78,740)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

- Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#40. Postal service clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $49,130

- #286 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,200

- Employment: 86,950

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Monroe, MI ($58,120)

--- El Centro, CA ($58,000)

--- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

- Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#39. Sheet metal workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $49,150

- #146 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $55,320

- Employment: 128,220

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

--- Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

--- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

- Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#38. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $49,210

- #360 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,830



National

- Annual mean salary: $62,010

- Employment: 1,427,260

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#37. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,200

- #322 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 520



National

- Annual mean salary: $70,490

- Employment: 977,070

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

--- Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

--- Boulder, CO ($94,870)

- Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#36. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,570

- #152 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,090

- Employment: 253,010

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

--- New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

- Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#35. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $50,690

- #11 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,830

- Employment: 10,580

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,580)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($63,820)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($63,740)

- Job description: Tend, control, or operate power-driven, stationary, or portable pumps and manifold systems to transfer gases, oil, other liquids, slurries, or powdered materials to and from various vessels and processes.

#34. Insurance sales agents

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $51,310

- #295 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 590



National

- Annual mean salary: $69,100

- Employment: 409,950

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

--- Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

- Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#33. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $51,340

- #139 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,000

- Employment: 362,090

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

--- Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

- Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#32. Maintenance workers, machinery

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $51,570

- #95 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130



National

- Annual mean salary: $51,960

- Employment: 65,240

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Florence, SC ($80,250)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

--- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

- Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#31. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $51,580

- #209 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $57,000

- Employment: 147,680

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

--- Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

- Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#30. Dental laboratory technicians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $52,580

- #20 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $45,230

- Employment: 30,800

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Idaho Falls, ID ($68,750)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,610)

--- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($63,030)

- Job description: Construct and repair full or partial dentures or dental appliances.

#29. Carpet installers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,090

- #18 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $46,150

- Employment: 23,020

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($70,920)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($66,990)

--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($65,110)

- Job description: Lay and install carpet from rolls or blocks on floors. Install padding and trim flooring materials.

#28. Postal service mail carriers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,280

- #108 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 430



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,180

- Employment: 333,570

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

--- Burlington, NC ($55,750)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

- Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#27. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,560

- #28 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160



National

- Annual mean salary: $45,650

- Employment: 248,070

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New Haven, CT ($81,080)

--- Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($73,190)

--- Modesto, CA ($68,390)

- Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in exercise activities for the primary purpose of personal fitness. Demonstrate techniques and form, observe participants, and explain to them corrective measures necessary to improve their skills. Develop and implement individualized approaches to exercise.

#26. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,650

- #20 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $58,940

- Employment: 15,650

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($94,610)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,290)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,210)

- Job description: Set up or operate a variety of drills to remove underground oil and gas, or remove core samples for testing during oil and gas exploration.

#25. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,710

- #18 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $49,250

- Employment: 15,380

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($79,090)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,180)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,910)

- Job description: Repair, maintain, or install electric motors, wiring, or switches.

#24. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $54,250

- #181 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,100

- Employment: 417,440

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

--- Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

- Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#23. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $54,810

- #346 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $90,120

- Employment: 240,290

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#22. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $55,810

- #17 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30



National

- Annual mean salary: $46,850

- Employment: 47,930

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($69,860)

--- Fort Collins, CO ($67,060)

--- Columbus, OH ($66,440)

- Job description: Set up, operate, or tend continuous flow or vat-type equipment; filter presses; shaker screens; centrifuges; condenser tubes; precipitating, fermenting, or evaporating tanks; scrubbing towers; or batch stills. These machines extract, sort, or separate liquids, gases, or solids from other materials to recover a refined product. Includes dairy processing equipment operators.

#21. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $56,050

- #145 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $63,350

- Employment: 55,200

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

--- Jackson, TN ($92,200)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

- Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#20. Occupational health and safety technicians

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $56,220

- #54 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $57,870

- Employment: 20,950

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

--- Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

- Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

#19. Industrial machinery mechanics

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $57,030

- #151 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 660



National

- Annual mean salary: $57,350

- Employment: 385,980

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

--- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

- Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#18. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $57,750

- #333 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,110



National

- Annual mean salary: $73,500

- Employment: 1,278,670

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Danbury, CT ($112,810)

--- Napa, CA ($101,850)

--- Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

- Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#17. Chefs and head cooks

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $58,260

- #78 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $58,740

- Employment: 101,490

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

- Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#16. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $59,850

- #75 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40



National

- Annual mean salary: $67,600

- Employment: 53,420

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

--- Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#15. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $60,070

- #135 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 400



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,980

- Employment: 190,510

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Elmira, NY ($94,280)

--- Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

- Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers' property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#14. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $61,780

- #18 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60



National

- Annual mean salary: $53,330

- Employment: 93,060

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Billings, MT ($77,010)

--- Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

--- Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

- Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $63,900

- #257 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 720



National

- Annual mean salary: $72,990

- Employment: 614,080

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

--- Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#12. Food service managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $64,640

- #89 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,000

- Employment: 197,010

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

--- Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

--- Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#11. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $64,680

- #287 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 190



National

- Annual mean salary: $97,180

- Employment: 122,310

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#10. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $64,900

- #1 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $40,960

- Employment: 116,190

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($64,900)

--- Rockford, IL ($55,380)

--- Pine Bluff, AR ($55,330)

- Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to mix or blend materials, such as chemicals, tobacco, liquids, color pigments, or explosive ingredients.

#9. Chemical plant and system operators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $65,760

- #19 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 370



National

- Annual mean salary: $65,460

- Employment: 29,710

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

--- Lima, OH ($84,710)

--- Charleston, WV ($76,830)

- Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

#8. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $68,040

- #124 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 890



National

- Annual mean salary: $66,800

- Employment: 599,900

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

--- Longview, WA ($99,590)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#7. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $68,940

- #153 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 310



National

- Annual mean salary: $83,170

- Employment: 69,000

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#6. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $69,070

- #202 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 810



National

- Annual mean salary: $73,100

- Employment: 475,000

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#5. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $70,340

- #121 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80



National

- Annual mean salary: $70,650

- Employment: 287,150

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

--- Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

- Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $79,990

- #145 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90



National

- Annual mean salary: $89,300

- Employment: 105,980

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

--- Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

- Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#3. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $80,080

- #80 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120



National

- Annual mean salary: $74,410

- Employment: 114,930

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

--- Redding, CA ($112,850)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

- Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#2. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $83,980

- #8 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 290



National

- Annual mean salary: $77,610

- Employment: 40,480

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

--- Billings, MT ($95,130)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

- Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

- Annual mean salary: $98,310

- #141 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100



National

- Annual mean salary: $105,100

- Employment: 132,210

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.