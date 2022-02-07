Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

GIVING BACK: Meet Shreveport’s auxiliary officers

(KPTV file image.)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For 25 years, a volunteer unit of the Shreveport Police Department has continued to make a lasting impact on the city. The Auxiliary Officer Program allows residents to serve their community in many different ways.

According to SPD, since its inception, over 25,000 hours have been served by auxiliary officer members.

Though auxiliary officers are not armed and do not have arresting powers, they assist uniformed officers in many different circumstances, such as:

  • Directing traffic
  • Impounding abandoned vehicles
  • Issuing parking citations
  • Hazmat spills
  • Power outages
  • Traffic accidents
  • Special events assistance
  • Emergency situations

To become an auxiliary officer, individuals must be:

  • On call and able to respond to emergencies
  • 21 or older
  • Willing to commit 96 hours per year to the program
  • Not have a felony history

Click here to apply to become an auxiliary officer.

Auxiliary officers, once accepted, undergo 40 hours of training at the Shreveport Police Regional Training Academy, followed by a field training program. These individuals also undergo monthly retraining at the Shreveport Police headquarters.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park
McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's deputies and Choctaw Nation tribal police captured...
3 of 4 McCurtain escapees still at large; 1 caught
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute

Latest News

Dr. Marcus Jones
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dr. Marcus Jones, first African American president of NSU
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dr. Marcus Jones, first African American president of NSU
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dr. Marcus Jones, first African American president of NSU
Get to know Shreveport's auxiliary officers
Get to know Shreveport's auxiliary officers
Election Day in McCurtain County is Tuesday, Feb. 8
Election Day in McCurtain County is Tuesday, Feb. 8