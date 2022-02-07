GIVING BACK: Meet Shreveport’s auxiliary officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For 25 years, a volunteer unit of the Shreveport Police Department has continued to make a lasting impact on the city. The Auxiliary Officer Program allows residents to serve their community in many different ways.

According to SPD, since its inception, over 25,000 hours have been served by auxiliary officer members.

Though auxiliary officers are not armed and do not have arresting powers, they assist uniformed officers in many different circumstances, such as:

Directing traffic

Impounding abandoned vehicles

Issuing parking citations

Hazmat spills

Power outages

Traffic accidents

Special events assistance

Emergency situations

To become an auxiliary officer, individuals must be:

On call and able to respond to emergencies

21 or older

Willing to commit 96 hours per year to the program

Not have a felony history

Click here to apply to become an auxiliary officer.

Auxiliary officers, once accepted, undergo 40 hours of training at the Shreveport Police Regional Training Academy, followed by a field training program. These individuals also undergo monthly retraining at the Shreveport Police headquarters.

