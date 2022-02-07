Fed. judge lifts ‘stay’ in Kayla Giles civil attempt to recover money in self-defense policy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria-based federal judge has lifted a “stay” that he put in place in the matter of a civil complaint filed by Kayla Giles in Sept. 2019.

Giles was attempting to recover money she believed she was owed from an insurance company and a self-defense policy she purchased when she bought the gun she used to kill her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr. on Sept. 8, 2018 in a Walmart parking lot during a custody exchange. Giles claimed she killed Coutee, Jr. in self-defense.

Twelve days before Giles killed Coutee, Jr., she bought the gun at an Academy story in Dallas, Texas and a “platinum member” status self-defense policy.

“’Platinum Member’ status entitled Kayla J. Giles to coverage under the policy in the amount of $1,000,000, and criminal defense limits of $150,000.”

According to the complaint filed by Giles in Sept. 2019, United Specialty Insurance Company and/or Delta Defense, LLC paid $50,000 for legal defense of the total amount allowed of $150,000. But, “refused further payment” due to the pending criminal charges she faced in Rapides Parish of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The complaint also stated that Giles incurred fees and expenses “in excess” of the amount limits of the policy.

In April 2020, Delta Defense, LLC filed a motion for summary judgment, essentially asking Judge Dee Drell to free them of Giles’ complaint.

“Plaintiff cannot present any evidence showing Delta Defense, LLC is an insurance company or has any involvement in the denial of her claim. Therefore, there are no genuine issues of material fact as to plaintiff’s claims against Delta Defense, LLC.”

United Specialty Insurance Company also filed a motion for summary judgement around the same date, but that motion in sealed in court.

The entire matter was placed on hold by Judge Drell through a ‘stay’ on Dec. 29, 2020 “pending conclusion of the underlying state criminal proceedings.”

On Jan. 29, 2022, Giles was convicted by a Rapides Parish jury of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Last week, on Feb. 2, 2022, Judge Drell lifted the ‘stay’ and order that Giles file her opposition to the two motions for summary judgement within 21 days. The two companies have seven days after Giles’ opposition is filed to file their replies.

Meanwhile, Giles will be sentenced in the Rapides Parish courthouse on March 28, 2022 for her second-degree murder and obstruction of justice conviction. A conviction of second-degree murder carries a life sentence in Louisiana.

Giles is represented by Rocky Willson in the civil matter.

