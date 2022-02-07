Crews respond to deadly shooting on Haywood Place

Getting Answers
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders went to the scene of a fatal shooting Monday morning in Shreveport.

It happened on Feb. 7 around 11:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of Haywood Place near Horn Place and McDaniel Drive. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the call.

One person was killed in a shooting on Haywood Place in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
One person was killed in a shooting on Haywood Place in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.(KSLA)

Witnesses on the scene tell KSLA they heard about nine shots fired.

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.

