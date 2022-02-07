Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

COLD CASE: Texarkana police still searching for woman after 15 years

Latoya Grissom
Latoya Grissom(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Monday, Feb. 7 is Latoya Grissom’s 40th birthday. She hasn’t been seen since 2007.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says she was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2007 getting into a small, dark-colored car near the Sunset Apartments on Allen Lane. While she hasn’t been seen since, her purse and some other belongings were found along a creek in 2010.

Police say over the years, they’ve followed up on hundreds of leads, but still haven’t learned what happened to Grissom. After 15 years, they’re still convinced there’s someone out there who can help them solve this case.

Anyone with information that could help police should call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's deputies and Choctaw Nation tribal police captured...
3 of 4 McCurtain escapees still at large; 1 caught
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute

Latest News

Texarkana College is hosting a Black business leaders panel discussion for Black History Month.
‘Reflect, Connect, and Thrive’: Texarkana College hosting panel discussion with Black business leaders
Valentine's Day
Protect yourself against romance and flower scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Costco carjacking suspect booked with murder of 12-year-old, sources say
We are tracking an amazing week of weather ahead for the ArkLaTex.
Sunny, dry, and warmer week ahead