Bossier OMV to reopen by appointment only

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety released the following notice Sunday evening:

The Bossier City OMV location will reopen by appointment only Monday, Feb. 7. Customers who had appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

Customers can also visit expresslane.org to view a complete list of online services and OMV locations.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding citizens that reinstatement transactions cannot be processed at OMV field offices. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

Phone: OMV Call Center, (225) 925-6146 (Option 3)

Mail: OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

Public Tag Agents (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

Visit expresslane.org for a complete list of PTAs.

Customers are encouraged to check their driver’s license status at expresslane.org to view any flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications that would prevent a driver’s license or vehicle registration transaction from being processed. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags before obtaining any OMV service.

