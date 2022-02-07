Getting Answers
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dr. Marcus Jones, first African American president of NSU

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA News 12 continues to highlight African Americans in the ArkLaTex who have made a significant contribution to the community.

Dr. Marcus Jones is the first African American president of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. In November of 2021, he was named the 20th president of NSU. He has held various roles in his 28-year career at NSU.

Dr. Jones has an extensive academic, business, and legal background, having served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the University of Louisiana System for the past year, where he oversaw the areas of business finance, internal/external audit function, EEO, and IT for the system. He also has a law degree from Southern University Law Center. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., the American Bar Association, and the Louisiana State Bar Association.

Dr. Jones will be the guest speaker at the 34th Annual African American Scholarship Awards Banquet. It’s scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Sunrise Baptist Church Family Life Center in Shreveport.

