2 dogs rescued from Shreveport house fire

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire on W 64th Street on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two dogs were rescued from a house fire early Monday morning (Feb. 7).

About 15 minutes before 1 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department was called out to a house fire in the 600 block of W 64th Street between Clift and Wallace avenues. Officials say the people inside were able to get out before firefighters showed up, but SFD crews did rescue two dogs from the home.

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire on W 64th Street on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
No injuries were reported. The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

