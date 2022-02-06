SPD investigtating shooting at mobile home park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about an early morning shooting on Sunday.

Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That’s just west of Linwood Avenue.

Not much is known at this time regarding the shooting. An officer at the scene did confirm a shooting did take place and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.