Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SPD investigtating shooting at mobile home park

Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That's just west of Linwood Avenue.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about an early morning shooting on Sunday.

Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That’s just west of Linwood Avenue.

Not much is known at this time regarding the shooting. An officer at the scene did confirm a shooting did take place and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Driver dead in Caddo Parish crash
Caddo Parish Commission passes ordinance on Ring doorbell pilot program
Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Feb. 2,...
Driver dies en route to hospital; coroner releases name
Community gardens sprouting up across Shreveport

Latest News

Shreveport nonprofit asking for donations, diapers for those in need
Shreveport nonprofit asking for donations, diapers for those in need
Bare Necessities in need of donations and diapers.
Shreveport nonprofit asking for donations to supply diapers to those in need
34th Annual African American History Parade in downtown Shreveport
34th Annual African American History Parade in downtown Shreveport
34th Annual African American History Parade
African American History Parade celebrates 34th year