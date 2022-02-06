Getting Answers
Shreveport nonprofit asking for donations to supply diapers to those in need

(Connor Matteson)
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bare Necessities is a Shreveport-based nonprofit organization that provides free diapers, menstrual products and incontinence supplies for those in need.

Recently, the group says the demand for diapers has been especially high.

Pamela Rowell, co-director of Basic Necessities, said some shelves are usually fully stocked with diapers, but a recent influx of orders has the organization running low.

“We happen to be in a cycle right now where we’ve gotten 40 to 50 orders. We’ve been able to fulfill some of them. We’re having to wait until we can restock for the rest,” she said.

The organization has distributed over 100,000 diapers since opening their doors.

“If you’re low income, diapers are expensive. Sometimes it’s difficult to get enough diapers because a baby can use up to 12 diapers a day,” Rowell said.

Right now, the nonprofit is hoping for donations to fill the bare gaps on their shelves.

“It’s a very serious need. I don’t need to make light of it. It’s very serious, I mean for the baby it can be serious. It can be a health issue, a quality of life issue,” said Rowell.

If you would like to make a donation to Bare Necessities, click here or visit their office at 2620 Centenary Boulevard, Ste. 140.

