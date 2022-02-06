Shreveport chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha hosts bike ride for heart health awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — February is American Heart Month, which is meant to “acknowledge the importance of the ongoing fight against cardiovascular disease,” according to the White House website.

On Sunday, members of the Sigma Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hosted a 5K/10K bike ride.

“We wanted to do something, and we knew that we were going to do something; but this just gave us a way to culminate the weekend and have a great time, great turnout and have some heart, healthy fun,” said Daphne Thibeaux, the chapter’s president.

Usually, the chapter hosts a wine tasting with the American Heart Association. However, COVID-19 derailed those plans.

“We haven’t been able to do that for a couple years, so this is such a great alternative,” said Jill Lucero, regional director of the American Heart Association. “It is everything that we encompass: exercise, health, wellness, safety.”

SB Rides provided the bikes and guided the participants during the event.

