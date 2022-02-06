Monroe police investigate South 7th St. shooting and robbery

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Sunday morning.

Monroe police say a robbery occurred at the 900 block of South 7th Street shortly before 3 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2022.

According to MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, one man was standing in front of the house and opened fire on the two marked police units. Fendall says the suspect opened fire as two officers approached the house. After shots were fired, the suspect ran into the house located at the 900 block of South 7th Street.

The news release from Monroe police stated that officers were able to safely remove the occupants of the residence.

After the police collected evidence and comments from witnesses, officers identified the suspect in the robbery and shooting as 19-year-old Ky’Mario Coleman.

Police say one weapon was recovered and Coleman’s shots missed the police units. Fendall with Monroe police says officers did not discharge their weapons. However, a citizen’s vehicle parked behind the officers’ was damaged by Coleman’s gunfire.

Coleman was arrested for one count of armed robbery and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His bond is set for $1,500,000.00.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details have been released to KNOE 8 News.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.