The Krewe of Janus presents the 39th King and Queen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus 39th King and Queen wowed the crowd at their annual Mardi Gras ball. It’s definitely a royal affair here at the Grand Ball at Bayou Point and the 39th King and queen Leo and Jan Nelson were front and center. Organizers say, out of thirty-nine years they are the seventh husband and wife to serve at the same time.

They received their crowns in front of more than 200 guests. Krewe of Janus Co-captain Lucy Holtzclaw says they were picked at the event called the 12th night. It’s where the candidates present themselves and their costumes to the organization.

“It is a voting process they are elected in, and then they are voted on by all the members. They actually represent us, and they will go out to the nursing homes to some of the schools. They will represent us anywhere throughout this whole area, the Northeast Louisiana area and they are representing the Krewe of Janus. I mean the season is here, and in two weeks we will have our parade,” she said.

The Krewe of Janus’ Mardi Gras Parade is on February 19th from 6-9 pm. Starting at the Krewe shop.

