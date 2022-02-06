Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gun battle, car break-ins rattle St. Claude-St. Roch neighborhoods after Chewbacchus parade

A nearby gunfight involving a 15-year-old and a series of car burglaries marred the...
A nearby gunfight involving a 15-year-old and a series of car burglaries marred the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus experience for some parade-goers Saturday (Feb. 5).(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A gunfight involving a 15-year-old and numerous reports of car burglaries marred Carnival festivities for some in the St. Claude and St. Roch neighborhoods after Saturday night’s Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus parade.

New Orleans police confirmed one teen was arrested after he arrived to seek hospital treatment for a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the 15-year-old was “a perpetrator” in a gun battle that broke out around 11:07 p.m. near the Mag’s 940 bar in the 900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

According to the NOPD, three suspects allegedly opened fire on someone who returned fire before the suspects fled. The person who said he was the targeted victim of the attack was not injured.

After receiving hospital treatment, the 15-year-old suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information on the gun battle is asked to contact NOPD’s Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Meanwhile, numerous parade goers reported to police and on social media that they returned to cars parked near the St. Roch Market to find their vehicle windows smashed and belongings taken. The busy stretch along St. Claude Avenue usually is crowded during the parade, but this year was cut from the route when city officials shortened the procession, citing a lack of police officers who accepted off-duty details to work the event.

The NOPD did not immediately say how many vehicles were struck during the Chewbacchus festivities. But at one point Sunday morning, radio traffic indicated at least 23 car burglary victims were waiting for Fifth District officers to take their reports.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store
Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park
Caddo Parish Commission passes ordinance on Ring doorbell pilot program
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Driver dead in Caddo Parish crash
Ryan Nichols
Federal judge denies pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

Ky'Mario Coleman, 19
Monroe police investigate South 7th St. shooting and robbery
McCurtain County, Okla., sheriff's deputies and Choctaw Nation tribal police captured...
3 of 4 McCurtain escapees still at large; 1 caught
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking was recently released from an armed robbery arrest without charges