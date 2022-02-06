Getting Answers
Firefighters pull truck driver from wreckage

By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters worked through the cold and challenging elements Sunday morning, Feb. 6 to free a person from wreckage after an 18-wheeler crashed on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit, according to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1.

The victim of the single-victim crash appeared to only suffer minor injuries, according to the fire department.

An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit, according to Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1.
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit,...
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit,...
An 18 wheeler crashed Sunday morning, Feb. 6 on the northbound ramp of I-55 at the Amite exit,...
