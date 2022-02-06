Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Civil, voting rights activists plan ‘redistricting takeover’

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Voters Matter and a coalition of local and national civil and voting rights organizations will host a “redistricting takeover” during the legislature’s 2022 first extraordinary session for redistricting, according to the movement’s organizers.

The takeover, a two-day statewide bus tour, begins on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and will include an outreach caravan to raise awareness about the upcoming redistricting session, a pep rally in Baton Rouge to mobilize college students and community members, and a press conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol building, according to organizers.

The press conference at the Capitol will be held from 8 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Feb 9, followed by group testimony before the house and governmental affairs or senate governmental affairs committee and closed-door meetings with legislators. Tuesday’s takeover rally will be from 5-8 p.m. at the McKinley Alumni Center, which is located at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr., Baton Rouge, according to organizers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store
Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park
Caddo Parish Commission passes ordinance on Ring doorbell pilot program
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Driver dead in Caddo Parish crash
Ryan Nichols
Federal judge denies pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. An Associated...
AP investigation: Women’s prison fostered culture of abuse
flournoy
1 killed in south Shreveport shooting
Dispatchers got the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to the Alpha Mobile Home Park in the...
SPD investigating deadly shooting at mobile home park
Shreveport nonprofit asking for donations, diapers for those in need
Shreveport nonprofit asking for donations, diapers for those in need