Civil, voting rights activists plan ‘redistricting takeover’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Voters Matter and a coalition of local and national civil and voting rights organizations will host a “redistricting takeover” during the legislature’s 2022 first extraordinary session for redistricting, according to the movement’s organizers.

The takeover, a two-day statewide bus tour, begins on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and will include an outreach caravan to raise awareness about the upcoming redistricting session, a pep rally in Baton Rouge to mobilize college students and community members, and a press conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol building, according to organizers.

The press conference at the Capitol will be held from 8 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Feb 9, followed by group testimony before the house and governmental affairs or senate governmental affairs committee and closed-door meetings with legislators. Tuesday’s takeover rally will be from 5-8 p.m. at the McKinley Alumni Center, which is located at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr., Baton Rouge, according to organizers.

