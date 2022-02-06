3 of 4 McCurtain escapees still at large; 1 caught

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Three of four McCurtain County Jail escapees still are on the loose.

And a reward of up to $2,500 now is being offered for information that leads to their capture.

One of the four was apprehended the night of Saturday, Feb. 5 by McCurtain County sheriff’s deputies and Choctaw Nation tribal police.

Kolby Russell Watson, 28, was captured at an undisclosed location in central McCurtain County, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Still at large are:

Idabel, Okla., native Justin Michael Hughes, 20, who stands 5′10″ tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes;

Texarkana, Texas, native Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, 21, who stands 6′3″ tall, weighs 201 pounds and has brown hair and eyes; and,

Idabel native Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., 23, who stands 6′ tall, weighs 153 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

“Information continues to pour in and intelligence continues to be developed in this case; and we will not rest until the remaining 3 escapees are recaptured,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Local, state and federal resources are being deployed in the search for the remaining three escapees.”

Jailers found the four inmates were missing during a head count about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

A manhunt was launched.

If you see any of the escapees, immediately call the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331 or call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. Authorities advise against approaching them.

Tips also can be made to the U.S. Marshals Service by calling its 24-hour tip line at (313) 202-6458, by clicking here to visit the agency’s website or by using the U.S. Marshals Service’s Tips app available in the App Store and in Google Play.

