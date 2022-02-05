SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place on Friday evening.

Dispatchers got the call around 7 a.m. on Feb. 4 to a dollar store in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road.

According to SPD’s major incident report, a man wearing a black hoodie, red T-shirt and black Nike shoes came into the store and brandished a black silver handgun at the clerk, demanding money.

The gunman was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

