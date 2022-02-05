Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SPD investigating armed robbery at dollar store

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.(WGCL File photo)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place on Friday evening.

Dispatchers got the call around 7 a.m. on Feb. 4 to a dollar store in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road.

According to SPD’s major incident report, a man wearing a black hoodie, red T-shirt and black Nike shoes came into the store and brandished a black silver handgun at the clerk, demanding money.

The gunman was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Driver dead in Caddo Parish crash
Four inmates escaped from McCurtain County, Okla.
4 inmates escape from McCurtain County; search underway
A man is in custody. Police are investigating.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Angela Nommensen, 33, is charged with felony harassment after she allegedly pulled a gun on a...
Woman accused of pulling gun on clerk over mask argument

Latest News

Community gardens sprouting across Shreveport
Community gardens sprouting across Shreveport
Community gardens sprouting up across Shreveport
Caddo Parish Commission passes ordinance on Ring doorbell pilot program
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19