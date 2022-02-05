Getting Answers
SFD using life-saving device to assist in CPR situations

By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department is using life-saving devices for CPR situations.

The department says the LUCAS device does continuous chest compressions up until it’s battery runs out. Officials say the device provides the extra help they need, especially since they are short staffed.

”You’re supposed to switch every two minutes when doing CPR, as you’re trained by the American Heart Association but it frees up those two members to do other things. Also, it’s very hard to do CPR when you’re traveling down the road. CPR does not stop unless you get a rhythm. So, when you’re in the back of an ambulance, turning left, hitting hard rights, and hitting potholes and whatever the case is, the device, the LUCAS device is not affected by all of that movement,” said Assistant Fire Chief Clarence Reese.

SFD has ten of the devices in their ambulances.

“This device does perfect C-P-R the correct rate, the right depth and frees up hands,” said Reese.

The devices are sized up on the patient, and once hooked up, starts compressions.

“For SFD, it’s highly affective, it provides high quality CPR and one of the main things again we’re shorthanded so by us having an extra hand to free up those two members who would normally have to swap every two minutes means a great deal to us,” he said.

