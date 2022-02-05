LSP: State trooper arrested for domestic violence, placed on leave

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police has been arrested in connection to a reported domestic violence incident.

According to authorities, Garrett Yetman, 28, of Baton Rouge has been employed with LSP since 2019.

Garrett Yetman, 28 (WAFB)

At around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, state police supervisors say they were notified of a domestic violence incident involving the off-duty officer.

State Police reportedly responded to the 2100 block of Veterans Blvd. in Gonzales where they met with officers from the Gonzales Police Department. The initial investigation indicates Yetman was involved in an altercation with a female victim. During the altercation, an assault and battery reportedly took place.

The Gonzales Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Yetman, who was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of domestic abuse-battery by strangulation and simple assault.

LSP reports Yetman was immediately placed on administrative leave and all law enforcement property was recovered while the investigation is pending.

