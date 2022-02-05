Cool and sunny weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Get ready for a sunny weekend and even a sunny work week. Weather looks quiet for the next several days as temperatures slowly warm up through out the day.

Saturday: a chilly start to the day with a couple of hard freezes that expire at 9am but we’ll slowly warm up throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s areawide under mostly sunny skies. If you’re headed out this evening, you will need to bundle up because temperatures will quickly fall tonight.

Overnight, it’ll be another VERY chilly night as temperatures fall into the mid 20s! May notice a few areas of frost before starting your Sunday.

Sunday: below freezing to the start but another beautiful and sunny day. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s in the ArkLaTex.

Next week will start off with more dry weather. Monday and Tuesday will both have no chance of rain with a few small clouds and ample sunshine. Temperatures will still be a little cool, but will now get back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Even though it will be warmer in the afternoons, it will still be cold in the mornings with temperatures near freezing. It will still be a great start to the work week.

More dry weather is expected for your Wednesday and Thursday. With more sunshine and limited cloud cover, this will help temperatures get back up to the 60s for the high. Temperatures in the morning will cool down to the mid 30s; just above freezing. So most of the week will be very sunny and dry.

Have a great weekend! Stay warm in this cold weather!

