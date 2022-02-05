Caddo Parish Commission passes ordinance to provide doorbell cams in areas of high crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the near future, Caddo Parish residents could get new Ring doorbell cameras.

The Caddo Parish Commission passed an ordinance on Thursday, Feb. 3, for their Ring doorbell pilot program. They asked for up to $100,000 for the American Rescue Plan to fund it.

The program would provide Ring doorbells for certain residents in Caddo Parish to deter crime. The device would have to be registered with Shreveport’s Real Time Crime Center.

Looking ahead, the commission will issue a request for proposals for a contractor, purchase equipment and begin the application process for eligible residents.

RELATED: Caddo Parish Commission to vote on ordinance to provide doorbell cams in areas of high crime

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.