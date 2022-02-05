Getting Answers
African American History Parade celebrates 34th year

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 34th Annual African American History Parade took place in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, Feb. 5!

Lead organizer Barbara Norton says the parade is about unity.

“We have to remember that we are all one — regardless of what our colors may be. We are all one in the eyes of the Lord and I think the most important part about all of that is we learn to love one another,” she said.

The parade took off at 11 a.m. and travelled down Milam, Edwards and Texas streets. Over 300 organizations were set to participate this year.

One parade-goer said the celebration is all about acknowledging history.

“Our children need to be able to know who they are and celebrate their Blackness. I just want to make sure that they know that they are special, they are empowered and they can be anything they want to be. This parade helps my children celebrate who they are,” said Starla Ross.

