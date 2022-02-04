‘WE ARE ALL ONE:’ Saturday marks 34 years of African American History Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Despite frigid temperatures, the streets of Shreveport are expected to be filled with floats, marching bands and music, as the annual African American History Parade rolls through the downtown area for the 34th time.

Barbara Norton, who has been a leading organizer for the parade since its inception back in the late ‘80s, believes the event highlights unity.

“We have to remember that we are all one — regardless of what our colors maybe,” she said. “We are all one in the eyes of the Lord and I think the most important part about all of that is we learn to love one another.”

The parade begins at 11 a.m. near the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium. It will travel down Milam, Edwards and Texas Streets, before ending back where it began. Norton said over 300 organizations are participating this year.

Krewe of Harambee (KSLA)

“I feel that our organization has pretty much put the Shreveport citizens, and the city of Shreveport and the state of Louisiana, on the map,” Norton said.

After three and half decades of planning, Norton’s energy has waned some, but her enthusiasm for celebrating the city’s rich African American culture is steadfast.

“When you come to this parade, all it is is a remembrance of the accomplishments, of what we’ve done to give back to America,” Norton added. “it’s an opportunity for you to say, ‘I remember President Obama, I remember Ms. [Kamala] Harris, I remember the doctors, I remember the lawyers, I remember the judges - I remember all those who have made a dream come true.’”

